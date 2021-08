сегодня



Переиздание BLACK SABBATH выйдет осенью



BLACK SABBATH первого октября на пяти винилах и 4CD выпустят делюкс-версию альбома Technical Ecstasy:



CD1: Technical Ecstasy (2021 Remaster)

"Back Street Kids"

"You Won't Change Me"

"It's Alright"

"Gypsy"

"All Moving Parts (Stand Still)"

"Rock 'n' Roll Doctor"

"She's Gone"

"Dirty Women"



CD2: Technical Ecstasy (New Mix)

"Back Street Kids" (Steven Wilson Mix) *

"You Won't Change Me" (Steven Wilson Mix) *

"It's Alright" (Mono Version)

"Gypsy" (Steven Wilson Mix) *

"All Moving Parts (Stand Still)" (Steven Wilson Mix) *

"Rock 'n' Roll Doctor" (Steven Wilson Mix) *

"She's Gone" (Steven Wilson Mix) *

"Dirty Women" (Steven Wilson Mix) *



CD3: Outtakes & Alternate Mixes

"Back Street Kids" (Alternative Mix) *

"You Won't Change Me" (Alternative Mix) *

"Gypsy" (Alternative Mix) *

"All Moving Parts (Stand Still)" (Alternative Mix) *

"Rock 'n' Roll Doctor" (Alternative Mix) *

"She's Gone" (Outtake Version) *

"Dirty Women" (Alternative Mix) *

"She's Gone" (Instrumental Mix) *



CD4: Live World Tour 1976-77

"Symptom of the Universe" *

"War Pigs" *

"Gypsy" *

"Black Sabbath" *

"All Moving Parts (Stand Still)" *

"Dirty Women" *

Drum Solo & Guitar Solo *

"Electric Funeral" *

"Snowblind" *

"Children of the Grave" *



* Previously Unreleased



Technical Ecstasy (Super Deluxe 5LP Box Set) tracklisting:



LP1: Technical Ecstasy (2021 Remaster)



Side A

"Back Street Kids"

"You Won't Change Me"

"It's Alright"

"Gypsy"



Side B

"All Moving Parts (Stand Still)"

"Rock 'n' Roll Doctor"

"She's Gone"

"Dirty Women"



LP 2: Technical Ecstasy (New Mix)



Side A

"Back Street Kids" (Steven Wilson Mix)

"You Won't Change Me" (Steven Wilson Mix)

"It's Alright" (Mono Version)

"Gypsy" (Steven Wilson Mix)



Side B

"All Moving Parts (Stand Still)" (Steven Wilson Mix)

"Rock 'n' Roll Doctor" (Steven Wilson Mix)

"She's Gone" (Steven Wilson Mix)

"Dirty Women" (Steven Wilson Mix)



LP 3: Outtakes & Alternate Mixes



Side A

"Back Street Kids" (Alternative Mix)

"You Won't Change Me" (Alternative Mix)

"Gypsy" (Alternative Mix)

"All Moving Parts (Stand Still)" (Alternative Mix)



Side B

"Rock 'n' Roll Doctor" (Alternative Mix)

"She's Gone" (Outtake Version)

"Dirty Women" (Alternative Mix)

"She's Gone" (Instrumental Mix)



LP 4 & 5: Live World Tour 1976-77



Side A

"Symptom of the Universe"

"War Pigs"

"Gypsy"



Side B

"Black Sabbath"

"All Moving Parts (Stand Still)"



Side C

"Dirty Women"

Drum Solo & Guitar Solo



Side D

"Electric Funeral"

"Snowblind"

"Children of the Grave"







+2 -0



( 2 ) просмотров: 445