Новые даты тура MÖTLEY CRÜE, DEF LEPPARD и POISON



MÖTLEY CRÜE, DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS определились с новыми датами "The Stadium Tour":



June 19 - Nashville, Tennessee @ Nissan Stadium



June 21 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Great American Ballpark



June 24 - Charlotte, North Carolina @ Bank of America Stadium



June 26 - Miami, Florida @ Hard Rock Stadium



June 27 - Orlando, Florida @ Camping World Stadium



July 03 - Cleveland, Ohio @ FirstEnergy Field



July 06 - St. Louis, Missouri @ Busch Stadium



July 08 - Minneapolis, Minnesota @ U.S. Bank Stadium



July 10 - Detroit, Michigan @ Comerica Park



July 13 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Citizens Bank Park



July 15 Flushing, New York @ Citi Field



July 17 - Boston, Massachusetts @ Fenway Park



July 18 - Boston, Massachusetts @ Fenway Park



July 20 - Hershey, Pennsylvania @ Hersheypark Stadium



July 22 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania @ PNC Park



August 07 - Jacksonville, Florida @ TIAA Bank Field



August 09 - Washington, DC @ Nationals Park



August 12 - Buffalo, New York @ New Era Field



August 15 - Atlanta, Georgia @ SunTrust Park



August 17 - Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park



August 20 - San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome



August 22 - Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field



August 24 - Kansas City, Missouri @ Kauffman Stadium



August 28 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin @ Miller Park



August 29 - Chicago, Illinois @ Wrigley Field



September 03 - Phoenix, Arizona @ State Farm Stadium



September 04 - Los Angeles, California @ SoFi Stadium



September 07 - Seattle, Washington @ T-Mobile Park



September 10 - San Francisco, California @ Oracle Park



September 12 - San Diego, CA @ Petco Park











