Музыканты почтили память Тони Беннетта

Rest in Peace to one of the best to ever grace the stage. I was just saying that the greatest gig I had ever witnessed was Tony Bennett at North Sea Jazz in 2012. It was like dropping a needle on a record. He was the last of the greatest generation of singers and musicians. pic.twitter.com/KAqtyA3ujr

— Joe Bonamassa (Official) (@JBONAMASSA) July 21, 2023