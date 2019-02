Музыканты METALLICA, DREAM THEATER, PANTERA, TESTAMENT скорбят по Джиму Данлопу

#JimDunlop was an innovator who helped shape the music we love. We are so sad to hear of his passing. Our thoughts are with the @jimdunlopusa family. All our love. ❤️ - Team BG

Photo: March 2018 in Sacramento when Jim presented BG with a one-of-a-kind gold plated #crybabywah. pic.twitter.com/IhEOqMMY5s