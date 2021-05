25 май 2021



OZZY OSBOURNE, ROBERT PLANT, JIMMY PAGE, BRIAN MAY среди самых богатых британских музыкантов



Music-News.com составили списки самых богатых музыкантов Великобритании, возглавил который Сэр Пол МакКартни:



1 Sir Paul McCartney £820m Up £20m

2 U2 £620m Up £37m

3 Lord Lloyd-Webber £525m Down £275m

4 Sir Elton John £375m Up £15m

5 Sir Mick Jagger £310m Up £25m

6 Keith Richards £295m Up £25m

7 Olivia and Dhani Harrison £290m Up £20m

8 Sir Ringo Starr £280m Up £20m

9= Calvin Harris £220m Up £40m

9= Ed Sheeran £220m Up £20m

9= Sting £220m Up £20m

12 Sir Rod Stewart £215m Up £15m

13= Brian May £210m Up £20m

13= Roger Waters £210m Up £20m

15 Michael Flatley £206m No change

16= Eric Clapton £195m Up £20m

16= Robbie Williams £195m Up £10m

18 Roger Taylor £190m Up £20m

19= Sir Tom Jones £175m Up £5m

19= Charlie Watts £175m Up £10m

21 Sir Tim Rice £157m Up £2m

22 John Deacon £155m Up £15m

23 Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne £150m No change

24 Phil Collins £145m Up £5m

25 Jimmy Page £142m Up £15m

26 David Gilmour £136m Up £20m

27= Adele £130m Down £20m

27= Nick Mason £130m Up £20m

29 Chris Martin £125m Up £20m

30 Robert Plant £117m Up £15m

31 Enya £112m Up £7m

32 Mary Austin £110m Up £15m

33= Guy Berryman £107m Up £15m

33= Jonny Buckland £107m Up £15m

33= Will Champion £107m Up £15m

36 Ronnie Wood £100m Up £5m

37= Gary Barlow £90m Up £8m

37= Sir Barry Gibb £90m Up £15m

39 Pete Townshend and Rachel Fuller £86m Up £2m

40 Mark Knopfler £81m Up £5m







+0 -1



( 1 ) просмотров: 249