Музыканты METALLICA, BLACK SABBATH, IRON MAIDEN почтили память Малкольма Дома

I'm #so #sorry to hear of the #passing of #MalcolmDome. He was one of my best journalist friends. We knew each other since the early 80s. He was always so supportive & kind to me. I will miss you terribly. Keep on rocking in heaven.

Love, Doro#doropesch#warlock pic.twitter.com/NX41q8Ta6w

— DORO (@DoroOfficial) November 1, 2021