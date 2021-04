Zero sympathy for Asian hate ?

You want to dish out hate you're going to get hate right back no problem

Zero sympathy for anyone I meet that uses the N word ?

For every musician like this there is a guy like me or Dee who is not going to take it ??

Plus we are bigger than them https://t.co/zH7nySFBvw

— Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) April 20, 2021