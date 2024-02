22 фев 2024



Юбилейные пластинки AC/DC



По случаю 50-летия творческой активности AC/DC, Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings рады сообщить, что выпустят на золотых винилах всю дискографию коллектива. В первой партии заявлено 9 релизов:



* "Back In Black" - Featuring "You Shook Me All Night Long", "Shoot To Thrill" and the title track, it is the best-selling studio album of all time by a band.



* "Highway To Hell" - Released in 1980, it was AC/DC's first hit album in the U.S.



* "The Razors Edge" - Features the classic single "Thunderstruck", the video for which has been viewed over a billion times on YouTube.



* "Powerage" – The classic 1976 album contains the single "Rock And Roll Damnation", the band's first European hit.



* "For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)" - The iconic cover features a Twelve-Pound Cannon from the 19th Century. The band still incorporate cannons into their live set to deafening effect.



* "High Voltage" - The band's international debut included tracks from their first two Australian albums.



* "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap" - Initially unavailable in the U.S. for five years, the album eventually rose to No. 3 on the Billboard chart, selling over 6,000,000 copies.



* "Who Made Who" – AC/DC provided the songs for the soundtrack for Stephen King's movie "Maximum Overdrive", which included three brand new tracks including the hit title track.



* "Live" - 1991's double live album was recorded at Donington Park and Birmingham in the UK, Edmonton in Canada and Moscow.







