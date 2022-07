IRON MAIDEN отменили концерт

@IronMaiden what’s about Bologna? This silence is a shame. No respect for the fans

So sorry for you guys. The concert was right outside my office. I was bumbed I couldn’t go, but even worse hearing it got canceled on all of you. Damn! I hope you all enjoyed your time in Bologna somewhat. Airbourne are awesome… but that absolutely sucks they canceled the show.









I walked through the storm. It was huge and insane. But, it was over and done with in about an hour. It’s a shame the show couldn’t have just been delayed. Really sorry to all the Iron Maiden fans who came to Bologna today only to have this happen.

















@IronMaiden Followed you around the world for over 30 years,travelled from Brighton to be in Bologna right now. Shameful of the band to not say anything to the fans tonight,online or in person.Some very,very disappointed local fans who would have appreciated some acknowledgement.

400€ only for the ticket and to arrive to Bologna from Turin, without counting the merchandise, such a shame that you didn't even showed up 1 single fucking second, At least one fucking damn bastard to tell us sorry guys we can't play to gih, see you next time. No, shame!