Новое видео OZZY OSBOURNE



OZZY OSBOURNE по случаю юбилея альбома "Blizzard Of Ozz", представил анимационное видео на композицию "Crazy Train".



Трек-лист юбилейного издания:



01. I Don't Know



02. Crazy Train



03. Goodbye To Romance



04. Dee



05. Suicide Solution



06. Mr. Crowley



07. No Bone Movies



08. Revelation (Mother Earth)



09. Steal Away (The Night)



10. You Looking At Me, Looking At You (current bonus track - originally the b-side to "Crazy Train")



11. Goodbye To Romance [2010 Guitar & Vocal Mix] (current bonus track)



12. RR [Outtake from "Blizzard Of Ozz" Sessions] (current bonus track)



New bonus tracks (never before available):



13. I Don't Know (from "Ozzy Live"



14. Crazy Train (from "Ozzy Live"



15. Mr. Crowley (from "Ozzy Live"



16. Revelation (Mother Earth) (from "Ozzy Live"



17. Steal Away (The Night) (from "Ozzy Live"



18. Suicide Solution (from "Ozzy Live")



19. You Said It All (live) (from "Mr. Crowley" EP)













