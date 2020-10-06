Музыканты о смерти Эдди Ван Халена

METALLICA, Paul Stanley (KISS), Gene Simmons (KISS), David Coverdale (WHITESNAKE), Neal Schon (JOURNEY), Richie Faulkner (JUDAS PRIEST), Flea (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS) и многие другие музыканты отреагировали на известие о смерти Эдди Ван Халена, который ушел из жизни в возрасте 65 лет шестого октября.
We are enormously saddened to hear about the untimely passing of Eddie Van Halen. We considered him an inspiration, an idol, and after spending a summer together on the road in '88, a friend. Sending love to Alex, @wolfvanhalen & everyone in the greater VH family.
I’m just devastated to hear the news of the passing of my dear friend Eddie Van Halen. He fought a long and hard battle with his cancer right to the very end. Eddie was one of a very special kind of person, a really great friend. Rest In Peace my dear friend till we meet again. pic.twitter.com/Qs8tsLPANJ
Oh NO! Speechless. A trailblazer and someone who always gave everything to his music. A good soul. I remember first seeing him playing at the Starwood in 1976 and he WAS Eddie Van Halen. So shocked and sad. My condolences to Wolfie and the family. https://t.co/ExAWzFAEYJ
Just when I thought 2020 couldn't get any worse, I hear Eddie Van Halen has passed. So shocking- One of the nicest, down to Earth men I have ever met and toured with. A true gent and true genius. RIP. So sad.Thoughts go out to his brother Alex, and his family. pic.twitter.com/fwIw040YMX
It’s sad to hear about the passing of one of the best guitarists ever @eddievanhalen. The US Festival, the Monsters of Rock we’ve shared the stage many times w/ @VanHalen. What a great loss for the World of Music. Our Hearts & Prayers go out to the Van Halen Family. #RIPEddiepic.twitter.com/Earc4FCMeA
This one sucks big time!!!!! R.I.P. Eddie Van Halen!!!! You took what Hendrix gave us, and created an even bigger legacy!!!! You will be sorely missed, and I’m glad to have met you and hung out together!!!!! Can 2020 just go the fuck away!!!! pic.twitter.com/SaCyhXEaz4
Feeling deep sadness and overwhelming appreciation.
The appreciation and love for him is bigger though.
Let’s take a minute and try to imagine our world if he never showed up.
It’s unthinkable.
Thank you King Edward. You are deeply loved and will be missed. pic.twitter.com/H1mS4sYZIo
There will be many words written and spoken about Eddie Van Halen over the next few days, months, and years. Those words will never come close to expressing what he meant to rock music, what he meant to guitarists, and what he meant to the guitar itself.
Rest easy sir,
-SG pic.twitter.com/d40xqEsunT
Omg...RIP, Edward...Our Thoughts Are Prayers Are With Your Family, Friends & Fans...What An Incredible Loss...Truly An Astonishing Musician...???
Eddie Van Halen Dead at 65 from Cancer https://t.co/oA0P9VrnGp
Statement from Wolf VH on his father's passing. We've lost a giant in the world of Rock and Roll. No way to know how many countless guitar players Eddie inspired to sit in their rooms and jam for hours learning Eruption or bands that formed after hearing his band Van Halen. ? https://t.co/TijjVT47pI
The world lost an icon, innovator, showman, virtuoso, master songwriter and perhaps one of the biggest inspirations ever to learn how to play guitar. Heartbroken to hear of Eddie Van Halen’s passing. Our love, condolences and best wishes to his his family, friends and fans. #RIPpic.twitter.com/pGhPUXRzyb
I am in complete and utter shock over the news of Edward Van Halen’s passing...Very few musicians ever come along that change the entire landscape of their instrument and King Edward was one of those few. One of the G.O.A.T! #RIPEVH#RIPEdwardVanHalen ??? pic.twitter.com/1uuMLt1cvv
Rest In Peace to one of the truly greatest musicians of all time. My first guitar hero - the guitarist I grew up listening to in car rides with my family - a man I excitedly share the same birth date and month with: Mr. Eddie Van Halen. pic.twitter.com/cS3ovRrcnj
The word “innovator” gets thrown around a lot in this industry.
In my humble opinion, there is no one it applies to more than the great @eddievanhalen.
Thank you for being THE innovator of these six strings and blazing a trail for so many of us to attempt to follow. ? RIP pic.twitter.com/5xG2Ywimk6
I am saddened to hear to news one of my true guitar heroes death, Eddie Van Halen. He expanded the landscape of lead guitar playing, and took it to another level like a turbo charged muscle car leaving everyone behind. I was very influenced by his emotional lead playing. EVH RIP pic.twitter.com/b26nrXYPti
Words cannot describe how monumental the loss of Edward Van Halen is to the music community. He inspired generations of guitar players of all genres. His playing was unrivaled in its ingenuity and its ferocity. Rest In Peace to the greatest Rock Guitarist of all time. pic.twitter.com/DHyjERxR2Z
Whether you were blessed to have known him or not, He was a kind and gentle soul... His impact on ALL our lives was immeasurable! His music, eternal! My deepest sympathies to the Van Halen family... Love you Ed #LongLiveTheKing!
I can't believe I'm even writing this right now! I'm truly heart broken & in complete shock. No words can even begin to explain what this man did for the world of guitar & rock music! He was & always will be the King! He changed the world of guitar! Rest in peace @eddievanhalenpic.twitter.com/zqWoHqrFGQ
Сообщений нет
Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).