Музыканты о смерти Эдди Ван Халена

The word “innovator” gets thrown around a lot in this industry.

In my humble opinion, there is no one it applies to more than the great @eddievanhalen.

Thank you for being THE innovator of these six strings and blazing a trail for so many of us to attempt to follow. ? RIP pic.twitter.com/5xG2Ywimk6

— Nita Strauss (@hurricanenita) October 6, 2020