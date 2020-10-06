Arts
Van Halen

8 окт 2020 : 		 Музыканты о смерти Эдди Ван Халена

7 окт 2020 : 		 Умер Эдди Ван Хален

7 окт 2020 : 		 Вышли маски VAN HALEN

1 окт 2020 : 		 WOLFGANG VAN HALEN почтил память басиста VAN HALEN

28 сен 2020 : 		 Умер оригинальный басист VAN HALEN

1 сен 2020 : 		 Биография VAN HALEN выйдет осенью

28 июл 2020 : 		 Музыканты VIO-LENCE, DAVID LEE ROTH, JOURNEY исполняют VAN HALEN

16 июл 2020 : 		 DAVID LEE ROTH не знает, собирается ли EDDIE VAN HALEN в тур

9 июн 2020 : 		 Музыканты WAR ON WOMEN, HIGH ON FIRE исполняют VAN HALEN

22 май 2020 : 		 SAMMY HAGAR о реюнионе VAN HALEN: «Верю, что будет»

29 апр 2020 : 		 SAMMY HAGAR: «Вовсе не моя вина в том, что VAN HALEN увлеклись клавишами»

17 апр 2020 : 		 Басист VAN HALEN нашел лейбл

6 фев 2020 : 		 BILLY SHEEHAN: «Меня трижды звали в VAN HALEN»

18 ноя 2019 : 		 EDDIE VAN HALEN'a выписали из больницы

29 окт 2019 : 		 Сын разместил новую фотографию EDDIE VAN HALEN

23 окт 2019 : 		 EDDIE VAN HALEN посетил концерт TOOL

23 окт 2019 : 		 Трейлер к новому бокс-сету VAN HALEN

15 окт 2019 : 		 У EDDIE VAN HALEN рак?

6 окт 2019 : 		 У VAN HALEN были проблемы со здоровьем

17 сен 2019 : 		 Бокс-сет VAN HALEN выйдет осенью

25 июн 2019 : 		 SAMMY HAGAR сказал, что не хочет возвращаться в VAN HALEN

28 янв 2019 : 		 MICHAEL ANTHONY: «Я ни с кем не общался насчет реюниона VAN HALEN»

14 дек 2018 : 		 DAVID LEE ROTH намекнул на концерты VAN HALEN?

30 авг 2018 : 		 Фрагмент документального фильма VAN HALEN

14 авг 2018 : 		 Кавер-версия VAN HALEN от THEE ROCK N' ROLL RESIDENCY

3 июл 2018 : 		 WOLFGANG VAN HALEN завершил запись сольного альбома
Музыканты о смерти Эдди Ван Халена



METALLICA, Paul Stanley (KISS), Gene Simmons (KISS), David Coverdale (WHITESNAKE), Neal Schon (JOURNEY), Richie Faulkner (JUDAS PRIEST), Flea (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS) и многие другие музыканты отреагировали на известие о смерти Эдди Ван Халена, который ушел из жизни в возрасте 65 лет шестого октября.

