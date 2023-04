Вокалист METALLICA представляет кассету с новым альбомом

Next up… James give you a sneak peek at the 72 Seasons CD digipak including a clear look at those track times! 👀 Pre-Order & Pre-Save the new album ➡ https://t.co/JoINY2ObVR #Metallica #72Seasons #unboxing pic.twitter.com/orPyjKz9YR

Would ya look at that. It seems a box of vinyl fell off the back of a truck & somehow found its way to HQ and into the tattooed hands of James Hetfield! Check out your first look at the vinyl packaging of #72Seasons!



Pre-Order/Save ➡️ https://t.co/JoINY2OJLp #Metallica #unboxing pic.twitter.com/geMXFJwpfG